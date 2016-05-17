FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish debit card sales rise 9.2 pct in April -Nets
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 17, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Danish debit card sales rise 9.2 pct in April -Nets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 17 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 9.2 percent in April from a year earlier to 32.9 billion Danish crowns ($5.0 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales fell 3.1 percent in March year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on March 22.

$1 = 6.5663 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard

