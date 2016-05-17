Danish debit card sales rise 9.2 pct in April -Nets

COPENHAGEN, May 17 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 9.2 percent in April from a year earlier to 32.9 billion Danish crowns ($5.0 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales fell 3.1 percent in March year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on March 22.