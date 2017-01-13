FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Danish credit card sales rise 2.2 pct in Dec - Nets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 7 months ago

Danish credit card sales rise 2.2 pct in Dec - Nets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 2.2 percent in December from a year earlier to 35.4 billion Danish crowns ($5.06 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Friday.

That brings purchases for the whole year to 355 billion crowns, up 3.7 percent from 2015, Nets said.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures. ($1 = 6.9959 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.