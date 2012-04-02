FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Danish Feb retail sales fall 0.5 pct yr/yr
April 2, 2012

TABLE-Danish Feb retail sales fall 0.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 2 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales
index fell 0.5 percent in February from a year earlier, the
statistics office said on Monday. 	
    Retail sales fell 0.1 percent in February from January,
Statistics Denmark said. 	
                            Feb 2012           Jan 2012  	
Pct change yr/yr                -0.5               -3.3* 	
Pct change mth/mth              -0.1               -0.2* 	
    * Revised from an initial figure of -2.6 percent. 	
    ** Revised from an initial figure of 0.4 percent. 	
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk	
	
 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)

