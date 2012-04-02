TABLE-Danish Feb retail sales fall 0.5 pct yr/yr

COPENHAGEN, April 2 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index fell 0.5 percent in February from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Monday. Retail sales fell 0.1 percent in February from January, Statistics Denmark said. Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Pct change yr/yr -0.5 -3.3* Pct change mth/mth -0.1 -0.2* * Revised from an initial figure of -2.6 percent. ** Revised from an initial figure of 0.4 percent. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)