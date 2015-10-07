FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish debit card sales rise 9.7 pct y/y in Sept
October 7, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Danish debit card sales rise 9.7 pct y/y in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 9.7 percent in September from a year earlier to 28.4 billion Danish crowns ($4.28 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales rose 0.2 percent in August year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on September 22.

$1 = 6.6361 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Annabella Pultz Nielsen

