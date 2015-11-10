FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish debit card sales rise 9.5 pct y/y in Oct -Nets
November 10, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Danish debit card sales rise 9.5 pct y/y in Oct -Nets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 9.5 percent in October from a year earlier to 30.2 billion Danish crowns ($4.35 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales rose 2.0 percent in September year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on October 22.

$1 = 6.9355 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
