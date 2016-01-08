FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish debit card sales rise 8.3 pct y/y in Dec -Nets
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 8, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Danish debit card sales rise 8.3 pct y/y in Dec -Nets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 8.3 percent in December from a year earlier to 36.8 billion Danish crowns ($5.37 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Friday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales rose 1.1 percent in November year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on December 22.

$1 = 6.8506 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Ole Mikkelsen

