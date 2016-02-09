FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish debit card sales rise 7.8 pct in Jan -Nets
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 9, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Danish debit card sales rise 7.8 pct in Jan -Nets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 7.8 percent in January from a year earlier to 28.2 billion Danish crowns ($4.2 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales were unchanged at 0.0 percent in December year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on January 22.

$1 = 6.6727 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

