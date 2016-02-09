Danish debit card sales rise 7.8 pct in Jan -Nets

COPENHAGEN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 7.8 percent in January from a year earlier to 28.2 billion Danish crowns ($4.2 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales were unchanged at 0.0 percent in December year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on January 22.