FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish retail sales fall 2.0 pct yr/yr in Oct
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Danish retail sales fall 2.0 pct yr/yr in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index
fell 2.0 percent in October from a year earlier, the statistics
office said on Thursday.  
    Retail sales fell 0.6 percent in October from September,
Statistics Denmark said.  
                            Oct 2013           Sept 2013   
Pct change yr/yr                -2.0               -2.3*  
Pct change mth/mth              -0.6               -0.4** 
      
    * Revised from an initial figure of negative 2.4 percent.  
    ** Revised from an initial figure of negative 0.3 percent.  
     
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can  
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.