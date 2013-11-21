Danish retail sales fall 2.0 pct yr/yr in Oct

COPENHAGEN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index fell 2.0 percent in October from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday. Retail sales fell 0.6 percent in October from September, Statistics Denmark said. Oct 2013 Sept 2013 Pct change yr/yr -2.0 -2.3* Pct change mth/mth -0.6 -0.4** * Revised from an initial figure of negative 2.4 percent. ** Revised from an initial figure of negative 0.3 percent. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)