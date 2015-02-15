FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish police says gunman likely inspired by Islamist attacks in Paris
February 15, 2015

Danish police says gunman likely inspired by Islamist attacks in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Danish police have identified the gunman believed responsible for two deadly shootings in Copenhagen and believe he may have been inspired by last month’s Islamist militant attack on French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Police shot dead the man early on Sunday and said there was no indication that the suspect, who has been known to intelligence services earlier, was acting in concert with others.

Police have not released the man’s identity and declined to reveal any information about him.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
