Danish socialist party to leave government - TV

COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Socialist People’s Party (SF) will leave the government, television channel TV2 News said on Thursday.

The resignation follows disagreement over a planned sale of a quarter of state-owned utility DONG Energy to a group of investors lead by Goldman Sachs.

The resignation does not necessarily mean the government, which also consists of the Social Liberal Party and Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt’s Social Democrats, will step down. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Janet Lawrence)