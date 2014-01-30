FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish socialist party says will still support coalition after leaving govt
January 30, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

Danish socialist party says will still support coalition after leaving govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Socialist People’s Party said on Thursday it would continue to support the ruling coalition, even after it leaves it, meaning the government will not fall.

Party leader Annette Vilhelmsen confirmed TV reports that she was quitting the coalition following disagreement over a planned sale of a quarter of state-owned utility DONG Energy to a group of investors lead by Goldman Sachs ..

But she told journalists she would continue to support Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt’s centre-left government from outside the coalition.

Vilhelmsen added she would step down as party chairman.

