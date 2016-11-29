FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
TDC loses major contract with Novo Nordisk to Telenor
November 29, 2016 / 3:46 PM / 9 months ago

TDC loses major contract with Novo Nordisk to Telenor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms group TDC has lost a major contract in Denmark after one of the country's biggest employers, Novo Nordisk, said it chose Norway's Telenor as its telecoms supplier.

Novo Nordisk will transfer all of its around 18,000 employees in Denmark who have a company paid internet connection or mobile phone to Telenor from TDC before year-end, a spokesperson said.

Telenor said it had won a bidding round by Novo Nordisk, without saying when the bidding round had taken place.

TDC confirmed it had lost the contract.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen. Editing by Jane Merriman

