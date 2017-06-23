COPENHAGEN, June 23 Danish food and agricultural
exports to Britain could fall by almost 50 percent after Brexit
even if Britain agrees a free trade deal with the European
Union, a study commissioned by the Danish government found.
Britain is an important destination for Danish agricultural
and food products like bacon and butter and Denmark exports more
than 12 billion Danish crowns ($1.8 billion) of agri-food
products to Britain each year, according to the report.
The study by University of Copenhagen researchers for the
Ministry of Environment and Food, found the "best case scenario"
with a free trade agreement between the block and UK, would see
Danish food exports to Britain fall by as much as 48 percent.
In a situation where Britain fails to strike a deal on a
new relationship with the EU and comes under World Trade
Organisation rules, the decline in exports could be as much as
79 percent.
"Even if the UK manages to negotiate an FTA (free trade
agreement) with EU27, such that goods trade will not be
subjected to tariff barriers, this will presumably still lead to
an increase in overall trade costs," the report said.
However, the report stated that the total reduction in
Danish exports will be quite small in both scenarios due to the
possibility of redirecting exports within the European Union and
partner countries to the various preferential trade agreements.
(Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen; Editing by Catherine Evans)