Denmark sells 1.36 bln DKK in T-bills at auction

COPENHAGEN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank sold 1.36 billion Danish crowns ($205.9 million) worth of treasury bills at auction on Friday after receiving bids worth 2.16 billion.

The cut-off rate was -0.505 percent for the bills maturing Dec. 1 and -0.450 percent for the bills maturing March 1 2016.

The central bank has been using the T-bill auctions as one tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, at times declining bids when it has deemed the currency too strong.

By refusing to sell the short-dated bonds, or selling a very small amount, the central bank curtails demand for crown-denominated assets, thus stemming demand for the national currency.