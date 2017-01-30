Denmark sells 2.2 bln DKK worth of T-bills at auction

COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank sold 2.2 billion Danish crowns ($316.23 million) worth of Treasury bills at an auction on Monday after receiving bids worth 2.96 billion crowns.

The cut-off rate was -0.685 percent for the bill that matures in March 2017. For the bill that mature in June, the bank did not accept any bids.

The central bank has at times used T-bill auctions as one tool to control the exchange rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, by declining bids when it has deemed the currency too strong.

For more detail, click here: [here ] ($1 = 6.9569 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)