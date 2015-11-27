FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark sells 1.32 bln DKK of T-bills at negative cut-off rates
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Denmark sells 1.32 bln DKK of T-bills at negative cut-off rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank sold 1.32 billion Danish crowns ($187.7 million) worth of treasury bills at an auction on Friday after receiving bids worth 3.32 billion crowns.

The cut-off rate was -0.9 percent for bills maturing in March 2016 and -0.68 percent for bills maturing June 2016.

The central bank has been using T-bill auctions as one tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, at times declining bids when it has deemed the currency too strong.

By refusing to sell the short-dated bonds, or selling a very small amount, the central bank curtails demand for crown-denominated assets, thus stemming demand for the national currency.

$1 = 7.0330 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Annabella Pultz Nielsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.