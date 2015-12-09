FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark sells 8.18 bln DKK worth of T-bills at auction -c.bank
December 9, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Denmark sells 8.18 bln DKK worth of T-bills at auction -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank sold 8.18 billion Danish crowns ($1.2 billion) worth of treasury bills at an auction on Wednesday after receiving bids worth 11.78 billion crowns.

The cut-off rate was -0.65 percent for bills maturing in March 2016 and -0.63 percent for bills maturing June 2016.

The central bank has been using T-bill auctions as one tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, at times declining bids when it has deemed the currency too strong.

By refusing to sell the short-dated bonds, or selling a very small amount, the central bank curtails demand for crown-denominated assets, thus stemming demand for the national currency. ($1 = 6.8300 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Ole Mikkelsen)

