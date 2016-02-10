FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark sells 6 bln DKK worth of T-bills at auction - c.bank
February 10, 2016 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Denmark sells 6 bln DKK worth of T-bills at auction - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank sold 6.0 billion Danish crowns ($905.1 million) worth of treasury bills at an auction on Wednesday after receiving bids worth 8.88 billion crowns.

The cut-off rate was -0.460 percent for bills which are maturing in June 2016.

The central bank has been using T-bill auctions as one tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, at times declining bids when it has deemed the currency too strong.

$1 = 6.6295 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Ole Mikkelsen

