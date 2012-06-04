Attack plotters in Denmark sentenced to 12 years

COPENHAGEN, June 4 (Reuters) - A Danish court sentenced four men to prison terms of 12 years on Monday for plotting a gun attack on a Danish newspaper in revenge for its publication in 2005 of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

The court in Glostrup, near Copenhagen, sentenced the men, one Tunisian and three Swedish citizens of Arab origin, for their part in what experts say is the most serious terrorist plot ever uncovered in Denmark.

It also ordered them to be expelled from Denmark after they serve their sentences and to pay the trial costs. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Writing by John Acher; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)