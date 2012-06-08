Danish tripartite economic talks broken off -FinMin

COPENHAGEN, June 8 (Reuters) - Tripartite talks in Denmark between the centre-left government, labour unions and employers’ organisations on economic and labour market reform proposals were broken off on Friday with no result, the finance ministry confirmed.

“Instead the government will work further on a range of concrete initiatives for employment, growth and sound public finances, all of which were discussed in the tripartite negotiations,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The talks broke down after the powerful Danish metal workers’ union, Dansk Metal, opposed key elements of the government’s proposals. (Reporting by John Acher)