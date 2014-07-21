FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Boeing bid for Danish warplane order
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Boeing bid for Danish warplane order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 21 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp , Airbus and Boeing Co have all submitted binding documents in a tender to supply Denmark with up to 30 fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday.

Saab did not bid in the tender, the ministry said. Submitting binding information to the government is a step in the process of trying to win the tender.

Danish politicians are expected to begin discussions on who should win the tender in mid-2015. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.