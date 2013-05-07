William Demant stands by 2013 revenue, op profit outlook

STOCKHOLM, May 7 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding on Tuesday stood by its outlook for revenues to grow faster than the market this year and for a rise in its operating profit.

“In spite of the fact that in 2013, the market for hearing aids is impacted by greater uncertainty than before, our best estimate is still for the global market for hearing aids to show modest positive growth in terms of value for the year as a whole,” the company said in a statement.

It said it still aimed to use its share buyback programme to direct excess cash flow after any acquisitions back to shareholders. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)