FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
William Demant stands by 2013 revenue, op profit outlook
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 7, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

William Demant stands by 2013 revenue, op profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 7 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding on Tuesday stood by its outlook for revenues to grow faster than the market this year and for a rise in its operating profit.

“In spite of the fact that in 2013, the market for hearing aids is impacted by greater uncertainty than before, our best estimate is still for the global market for hearing aids to show modest positive growth in terms of value for the year as a whole,” the company said in a statement.

It said it still aimed to use its share buyback programme to direct excess cash flow after any acquisitions back to shareholders. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.