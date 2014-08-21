FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denso says fined C$2.5 mln in Canada for violation of competition law
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 21, 2014 / 4:22 AM / 3 years ago

Denso says fined C$2.5 mln in Canada for violation of competition law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Denso Corp said on Thursday it has been fined C$2.45 million ($2.2 million) by a court in Canada for violation of that country’s competition law in connection with sales of certain body electronic control units for motor vehicles.

The Japanese auto parts maker said in a statement that its group companies have taken various measures, including implementing more stringent compliance rules, to further ensure that employees comply with all applicable competition laws.

The previous day, Denso was among a group of Japanese auto parts makers fined by Chinese regulators for price-fixing. (1 US dollar = 1.0981 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
