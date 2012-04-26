FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denso executive to plead guilty to price fixing-US
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

Denso executive to plead guilty to price fixing-US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - An executive with Japan’s Denso Corp will plead guilty and has agreed to serve 14 months in prison for conspiring to fix the prices of heater control panels in cars, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The Justice Department said that in January Denso Corp said it would plead guilty to price-fixing in auto parts and pay a $78 million fine.

Denso’s Makoto Hattori will plead guilty to a single felony charge that was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Hattori’s plea deal is the ninth time an executive has been charged in the case.

Five companies including Denso, Japan’s Yazaki Corp, Furukawa Electric Co, Japanese electric wire and cable maker Fujikura Ltd and G.S. Electech have pleaded guilty and agreed to pay more than $748 million in fines.

Yazaki agreed to pay $470 million, the second largest price-fixing fine paid in the United States.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.