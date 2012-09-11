FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denso to invest $110 mln in a new plant in Indonesia
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 11, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Denso to invest $110 mln in a new plant in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp said it will invest about $110 million to build a new plant in Indonesia as it sees growing demand for vehicles in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

The Fajar plant in West Java Province, which will start operating in February 2014, will make engine control products and devices such as starters, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Denso, whose biggest shareholder is Toyota Motor Corp , currently has two factories in Indonesia, producing automotive air conditioning systems and radiators.

