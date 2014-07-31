Denso says seeing slower growth in Thailand, India, South America

NAGOYA, Japan, July 31 (Reuters) - Japanese auto parts maker Denso is seeing slower growth in some emerging markets like Thailand, where auto demand has been declining for over a year, as well as India and South America, an executive said on Thursday.

In Japan, where a sales tax hike in April has dented auto demand, Denso does not now expect business to drop as much in the second half of the year as it had previously forecast, Executive Director Kenichiro Ito told reporters in Nagoya, central Japan. (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)