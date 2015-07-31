FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Denso lifts H1 operating profit forecast on weaker yen
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 31, 2015 / 2:57 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Denso lifts H1 operating profit forecast on weaker yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Denso Corp, the world’s second-biggest maker of automotive parts, lifted its profit forecast for the six months to end-September, citing bigger-than-expected currency gains from a weaker yen and higher overseas production of auto parts.

Denso now expects an operating profit of 170 billion yen ($1.37 billion) for April-September, up slightly from its previous forecast of 160 billion yen.

Shares in Denso rose as much as 5.2 percent after the news, also helped by the company’s plan to buy back up to 0.6 percent of its own shares, worth 30 billion yen.

Denso said April-June operating profit rose 5.5 percent to 86.658 billion yen, helped by currency gains of 18.5 billion yen. Denso adopted international financial reporting standards (IFRS) from this year. ($1 = 123.9800 yen) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.