FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denso H1 op profit falls 16 pct as R&D costs offset higher sales
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
October 31, 2014 / 3:39 AM / 3 years ago

Denso H1 op profit falls 16 pct as R&D costs offset higher sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Denso Corp, the world’s second-biggest auto parts maker, posted a 16 percent decline in six-month operating profit on Friday, as development costs and investment outweighed a rise in revenue.

Denso, 22 percent-owned by Toyota Motor Corp, said operating profit totalled 161.3 billion yen ($1.47 billion) in April-September, while net profit fell 18.5 percent to 122.4 billion yen. Revenue rose 4.2 percent to 2.07 trillion yen.

“Despite cost reduction efforts and the increase in production volume, research and development expenditures and investment costs for strengthening future growth led to the decrease in operating income,” Chief Executive Nobuaki Katoh said in a statement.

For the full year to March 31, Denso raised its sales guidance by 2.2 percent to 4.23 trillion yen and kept its operating and net profit forecasts at 350 billion yen and 248 billion yen respectively.

Shares of Denso closed morning trade down 3.6 percent after the results were announced, while the benchmark Nikkei average climbed 1.7 percent. ($1 = 109.3700 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.