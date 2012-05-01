FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dentsply Int'l rev misses estimates on Europe weakness
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dentsply Int'l rev misses estimates on Europe weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 sales $716.4 mln vs est $719.1 mln

* Q1 adj EPS $0.52 vs est $0.51

* Backs FY adj EPS outlook of $2.22 to $2.30

* Shares down 4 pct premarket

May 1 (Reuters) - Dental products maker Dentsply International Inc’s quarterly revenue fell short of anlaysts’ expectations due to a slowdown in Europe.

For January-March, net income attributable to the company fell to $53.3 million, or 37 cents per share, from $69.1 million, or 48 cents share a year ago.

Excluding one-off items, profit was 1 cent above analyst expectations of 51 cents per share.

Net sales were up 26 percent at $716.4 million, while analysts were expecting $719.1 million.

Dentsply expects full-year adjusted profit of $2.22 to $2.30 per share, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S are expecting earnings of $2.27 per share.

Shares in Dentsply fell 4 percent to $39.25 before the bell on Tuesday. They had closed at $41.06 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.