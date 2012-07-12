FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bollore agrees to sell Aegis stake to Dentsu
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 12, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Bollore agrees to sell Aegis stake to Dentsu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - The Bollore group confirmed on Thursday that it has agreed to sell its 26.4 percent stake in British marketing group Aegis to Japan’s Dentsu for 240 pence a share.

Bollore said it was selling 14.99 percent of Aegis to Dentsu on Thursday for about 535 million euros ($655.35 million) and that it would sell a further 5 percent within two months, subject to regulatory approvals.

Bollore added that it would then tender its remaining 6.4 percent to the offer.

“If all these transactions were completed, the Bollore Group would receive a total compensation of approximately 915 million euros, thus recording a capital gain of approximately 450 million euros,” Bollore said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.