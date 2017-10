Japan's Dentsu to buy 15 pct stake in Kakaku.com from CCC

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Japanese advertising agency Dentsu said on Wednesday it will purchase a 15.06 percent stake in Internet site operator Kakaku.com from Culture Convenience Club (CCC).

Unlisted CCC, which operates a chain of DVD and CD rental stores, is Kakaku.com’s main share holder.

Dentsu, Japan’s largest advertising agency, said it hopes to advance Internet advertising and digital marketing through the tie-up with Kakaku.com, which operates a site comparing the prices of consumer goods such as electronics and home appliances. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)