10 months ago
Dentsu raided by labour ministry over suspected violations -NHK
November 7, 2016 / 1:06 AM / 10 months ago

Dentsu raided by labour ministry over suspected violations -NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The headquarters of Dentsu Inc , Japan's largest advertising agency, were raided by the Labour Ministry on Monday over suspicion that several workers had been forced to work long hours in violation of labour laws, public NHK broadcaster said.

The raid comes after a 24-year-old female Dentsu employee committed suicide last December. The ministry ruled her death "karoshi" -- literally "death by overwork" -- and conducted on-site inspections to see if overwork abuses were pervasive.

Dentsu would not immediately provide comment when contacted by Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

