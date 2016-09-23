Japan ad agency Dentsu admits to overcharging more than 100 domestic clients

TOKYO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Japan's top advertising agency, Dentsu Inc, admitted on Friday to overcharging its clients and falsifying the impact of its digital ads in inappropriate transactions involving more than 100 clients in Japan.

Dentsu said it had so far found 633 suspicious transactions with 111 advertisers amounting to about 230 million yen ($2.3 million). The company will continue to investigate, it said in a statement.

It did not name any companies, but Toyota Motor Corp said earlier it had been notified by Dentsu of irregularities in some digital media deals.

Dentsu said it did not expect the irregularities to materially affect its business results. ($1=100.8700 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)