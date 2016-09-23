FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
REFILE-Dentsu says it improperly charged clients for advertising services
September 23, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Dentsu says it improperly charged clients for advertising services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in the headline)

TOKYO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Japanese advertising agency Dentsu Inc said on Friday it had improperly charged clients for advertising services, following media reports citing the practice.

Shares in Dentsu slid 6 percent in morning trade.

The Wall Street Journal and other media reported that Dentsu has notified client Toyota Motor Corp of irregularities in its transactions.

Dentsu said that it will would issue a statement at 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

