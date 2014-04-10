FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Board of Spain's Deoleo backs CVC takeover bid
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

Board of Spain's Deoleo backs CVC takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 10 (Reuters) - The board of Spanish oil firm Deoleo agreed on Thursday to back a takeover offer put forward by British private equity fund CVC Capital Partners , the company said in a statement.

Deoleo said CVC would first buy a 29.99 percent stake in the firm and then launch a takeover bid for the remaining capital at a price of 0.38 euros per share. The deal will also involve the refinancing of Deoleo’s debt, the company said.

A source with knowledge of the decision had earlier told Reuters that CVC’s bid had been backed by the board but that only two Spanish banks out of the four that were mulling selling their stakes had eventually agreed to do so.

The two banks that decided to sell are nationalised lender Bankia and BMN, the source added. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.