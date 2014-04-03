FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
All offers for Spanish olive oil maker Deoleo below market price
April 3, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

All offers for Spanish olive oil maker Deoleo below market price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 3 (Reuters) - Spanish olive oil manufacturer Deoleo said on Thursday all offers received for a 31 percent stake in the firm had been below Wednesday’s closing share price, 0.42 euros per share.

Under Spanish stock market rules, any party that buys over 30 percent of the group will have to launch an offer for the entire company.

Deoleo, maker of well-known Spanish cooking oil brands like Carbonell, said all offers received on and before the April 2 deadline had been for the entire share capital and it would examine all offers. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)

