BRIEF-Deoleo sees FY revenue of 749 mln euros vs 813 mln euros last yr

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Deoleo SA :

* Said on Thursday 9-month revenue down 4.2 percent, at 562.4 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA up 19.7 percent, to 60.0 million euros

* 9-month loss after tax 24.1 million euros versus income after tax 9.1 million euros

* Sees FY revenue of 749 million euros versus 813 million euros last year

* Sees FY EBITDA of 84 million euros versus 80 million euros last year

* Sees net financial debt of 500 million euros at Dec 31 versus 472 million euros last year

Source text: bit.ly/1wLVMf7

