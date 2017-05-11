FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Kohl's posts higher profit as store traffic improves
May 11, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 3 months ago

Kohl's posts higher profit as store traffic improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported a 14 percent jump in adjusted quarterly profit, helped by higher traffic in stores in March and April and as a leaner inventory helped it discount lesser.

Total net income soared to $66 million, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $17 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company had recorded a $64 million charge related to impairments and store closures in the year-earlier quarter.

Excluding items, the company's profit was up 14 percent year-over-year in the latest quarter.

Net sales dropped to $3.84 billion from $3.97 billion a year earlier, declining for the fifth straight quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

