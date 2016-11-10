UPDATE 2-U.S. department stores strike upbeat note, shares rise

(Recasts with Nordstrom outlook, adds Nordstrom results, updates shares)

By Siddharth Cavale and Gayathree Ganesan

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp struck an optimistic note going into the holiday shopping season and rival Nordstrom Inc raised its annual profit outlook, giving a rare boost to shares of department store operators.

The U.S. retailers, who posted quarterly results on Thursday, expect consumer spending to accelerate in the fourth quarter based on recent sales trends.

Department stores have struggled to grow over the last couple of years in the face of intense competition from online retailers and cautious discretionary spending from middle-income consumers.

Shares of Nordstrom rose 13 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday after closing the regular session up 7.2 percent at $56.03. Macy's shares ended up 5.6 percent and Kohl's closed 11.5 percent higher after executives noted that sales trends are likely to improve in the current quarter.

Nordstrom raised its fiscal 2016 outlook to $2.85-$2.95 per share from $2.60-$2.75 to incorporate the better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The retailer's third-quarter comparable sales rose 2.4 percent after drops in the previous two quarters as part of its anniversary sale, Nordstrom's largest annual event, shifted into the third quarter.

Kohl's Chief Executive Kevin Mansell said he was encouraged by a strong back-to-school season and sales during October.

Macy's Chief Executive Terry Lundgren was also upbeat.

"Our third-quarter top-line results were better than the first half of the year and our sales-driving initiatives continue to gain traction," he said.

Macy's, which also formed a partnership with Brookfield Asset Management to look at ways to cash in on the value of its real estate, said total sales for the full year would be better than the 2 percent decline it had previously estimated.

"The trends we saw in the third quarter give us confidence that we can deliver our expectations for the fourth quarter and our guidance for fiscal 2016," Lundgren said in a statement.

Strengthening trends in Macy's apparel businesses, coupled with initiatives related to Apple Inc watches, handbags from Michael Kors Holdings Ltd and others, will help performance in the current quarter, he added.

Macy's said Brookfield would have exclusive rights to create pre-development plans for about 50 Macy's real estate assets, including owned and leased stores and associated land.

UNDER PRESSURE

The partnership, which is for up to two years, is the latest move by Macy's to squeeze more value from its vast real estate holdings across the United States.

The company, under pressure from activist investor Starboard Value LP, is already exploring options for its flagship stores, including its famous Herald Square store in New York.

Macy's has also said it plans to close about 100 stores, or about 14 percent of the total, representing annual net sales volume of about $1 billion.

Macy's net sales fell 4.2 percent in the latest quarter while Kohl's sales dropped 2.3 percent.

Macy's same-store sales on an owned plus licensed basis fell 2.7 percent - but that was better than the 3.4 percent fall expected by analysts polled by consultancy Consensus Metrix.

Kohl's same-store sales fell 1.7 percent, more than the 1.4 percent analysts had expected.

But while Macy's net profit fell 85 percent, mainly due to a pension-related charge, Kohl's profit rose 21.7 percent.

Both retailers have been closing stores and looking for other ways to cut costs as shoppers spend more on travel and home improvement items and less on apparel, which accounts for most of their sales.

Unlike Kohl's, Macy's has been focusing on its huge real estate holdings as a way to shore up business.

Since the beginning of 2015, the retailer has announced or completed asset sales with anticipated proceeds of more than $800 million.

In its latest deals, Macy's said on Thursday it had signed a contract to sell its Union Square Men's building in San Francisco for $250 million and its downtown Portland, Oregon, store for $54 million.

Under the deal with Brookfield, the asset manager will create plans for real estate assets mostly in or near malls.

Macy's said it now expected full-year comparable sales on an owned-plus-licensed basis to decrease 2.5-3.0 percent this year, an improvement on its prior forecast for a fall of 3-4 percent.