Department store operator Kohl's profit beats estimates
November 10, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

Department store operator Kohl's profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported a better-than-expected 21.7 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped mainly by cost-cutting.

The company's net income rose to $146 million, or 83 cents per share in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from $120 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Kohl's earned 80 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 70 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company's net sales fell 2.3 percent to $4.33 billion, but beat the average analyst estimate of $4.32 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
