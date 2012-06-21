FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Depomed buys pain drug rights from Xanodyne
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 8:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Depomed buys pain drug rights from Xanodyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Deal for $25.9 mln

* Depomed sees immediate positive impact on its financials

June 21 (Reuters) - Depomed said it acquired all rights to Zipsor, a pain drug, from privately owned Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals Inc for $25.9 million in cash.

The deal, which expands the specialty pharmaceutical company’s portfolio of pain products, will have an immediate positive impact on its financials, the company said in a statement.

The deal also includes potential milestone payments to Xanodyne based on sales of Zipsor and assumption of certain liabilities.

Zipsor, an oral dose of diclofenac, had net sales of about $19 million for the year ended May 31.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company closed at $5.14 Thursday on Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.