FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Depomed to buy U.S. rights to Nucynta from Janssen for $1.05 bln
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Depomed to buy U.S. rights to Nucynta from Janssen for $1.05 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc

* Entered into agreement to acquire u.s. Rights to Nucynta franchise from Janssen Pharma for $1.05 billion

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by Depomed’s board of directors

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive, significantly increase depomed’s product revenue, adjusted earnings per share for 2015, 2016

* Intends to re-launch Nucynta and Nucynta ER with a focus on dual mechanism of action

* At signing, co placed $500 million into escrow account which will be released to Janssen upon closing

* Expects to raise remaining capital to complete deal through combination of debt, equity, equity-linked financing prior to closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.