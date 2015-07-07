FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Horizon Pharma offers to buy Depomed in $3 billion deal
#Market News
July 7, 2015

Horizon Pharma offers to buy Depomed in $3 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Ireland-based Horizon Pharma Plc said it offered to buy Depomed Inc in a deal valued at about $3 billion, taking its bid for the smaller drugmaker hostile.

Horizon’s offer of $29.25 per share represents a premium of about 42 percent to Depomed’s closing price on Monday.

Horizon, which first offered to buy Depomed in May, said the all-stock deal would allow it to nearly double its current portfolio of marketed drugs. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)

