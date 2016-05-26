FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StarBoard requests Depomed special shareholder meeting
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

StarBoard requests Depomed special shareholder meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Activist investor StarBoard Value LP said on Thursday it had delivered a request to the board of Depomed Inc calling for a special shareholder meeting as it looks to replace the drugmaker’s board.

StarBoard, among Depomed’s largest shareholders, raised concerns in April over what it called “serious corporate governance deficiencies, questionable capital allocation decisions and egregious actions” taken by Depomed to suppress shareholder rights. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
