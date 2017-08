March 28 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Depomed Inc, which has been facing pressure from activist investor Starboard Value LP, named a new chief executive officer and said it would add three new directors to its board.

The company said Arthur Higgins would take over as CEO from James Schoeneck, following his resignation. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)