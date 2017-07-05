LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - Five large banks have signed up to
the Droit regulatory compliance platform for derivatives and
securities trading as they prepare for sweeping MiFID II reforms
that take effect in January.
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, Lloyds and UBS
have committed to using the ADEPT platform from Droit Financial
Technologies for compliance with the new rules that include
pre-trade transparency, best execution requirements and
transaction reporting for an expanded range of exchange-traded
and over-the-counter instruments.
Against a backdrop of sweeping post-crisis reforms,
including Dodd-Frank in the US, the European Market
Infrastructure Regulation and MiFID II, counterparties are
subject to a complex array of trading, clearing and reporting
requirements that differ across jurisdictions.
“Knowing who you can trade with, what you can trade and
where you can trade is considerably more involved than even five
years ago," said Satya Pemmaraju, founding partner and CEO of
Droit. "These real-time, point-of-inquiry demands provide
further challenges for a strategic infrastructure."
MiFID II is the latest addition to the ADEPT platform, which
has already incorporated more than 12 global regulatory regimes.
The service offers real-time regulatory decision-making,
ensuring that every transaction is executed within
jurisdictional guidelines and on a timely basis, with accurate
pre and post-trade obligations.
Founded in 2012 by a team of derivatives traders, quants and
technology specialists, Droit focuses on automation of global
regulations and market micro-structure to create platforms that
merge finance and computational law.
Samy Beji, global head of structuring and deputy sponsor of
the MiFID II programme for Credit Agricole CIB, said the
platform will play a crucial role for the bank as it completes
its MiFID II compliance transformation.
“The complete digitalisation of capital markets pre and
post-trade processes is a considerable challenge for investment
banks, as it requires a deep understanding of the regulatory
texts and mastering the use of data, products and cutting-edge
technologies," said Beji.
Goldman Sachs has worked closely with Droit since late 2016
when it led a US$16m investment in the company with Wells Fargo,
Pivot Investment Partners and principal trading firm DRW.
"Droit is a central part of our eligibility architecture as
we prepare for MiFID II," said Jo Hannaford, managing director
in Goldman Sachs' technology division. "We continue to enjoy a
strong and collaborative working relationship with the company."
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)