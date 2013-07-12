US-Europe derivatives deal risks lawsuits ahead

NEW YORK, July 12 (IFR) - A compromise between the European Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission with regard to the cross-border application of Dodd-Frank rules has been voted through by the US regulator on Friday, as a significant exemption was set to expire. But the long and contentious fight that has dragged on for nearly a year may yet be headed to the courts.

The compromise was voted through 3-1 by the four remaining CFTC Commissioners and represents a major step forward in negotiations between the US and Europe, as well as within the CFTC, regarding the application of Dodd-Frank derivative rules internationally.

The so-called “Common Path Forward” agreement scaled back some of CFTC chairman Gary Gensler’s original intentions to impose US rules on foreign entities. The agreement provides temporary “no-action” relief to derivatives banks, brokers, and platforms internationally to allow them to continue to transact in the market as they finalize guidance with respect to the future direction of the CFTC’s global reach.

But lawyers believe the CFTC may be in for a tough legal battle with industry participants over the form and manner in which the guidance was passed.

“Should the CFTC finalize the proposed rules without significant changes, in addition to the political fallout, there almost certainly will be litigation challenging the rules from many different quarters,” Michael O‘Brien, partner at Winston & Strawn, said Thursday after the compromise was announced.

“In its substance, the Common Path Forward is broad in concepts but lacking in detail and filled with qualifiers. In most areas there is no indication of a change in policy position by the CFTC,” he said.

The complex agreement will take time for the market to digest, as several issues are addressed in detailed fashion, but in the meantime lawyers see another clear avenue for litigation that participants may choose to use.

The agency has put itself in harm’s way by releasing its proposal last year as guidance rather than as a rule, a legal distinction that allows Dodd-Frank requirements to be promulgated across borders without conducting a cost-benefit analysis.

“The roll-out of the cross-border proposal as guidance as opposed to a rule avoids the requirement for a cost-benefit analysis, and considering past experience I wouldn’t be surprised if someone in the industry pursued a lawsuit on that basis,” said Donald Lamson, partner at law firm Shearman & Sterling.

The basis of a lawsuit on the grounds that the CFTC did not conduct an adequate cost-benefit analysis has been used three times before - once successfully. Last year, SIFMA and ISDA jointly levied and won a lawsuit against the agency for implementing rules on commodity position limits without analysis.

The Chamber of Commerce and Investment Company Institute lost their suit on the same grounds as well as a subsequent appeal, while a suit from the CME on the same grounds was eventually dropped after the CFTC scaled back proposals relating to the dissemination of swaps data.

“There is a strong argument that the proposal should have been put out as a rule, because the final requirements will have the force of law,” said Lamson.

A lawsuit could come from industry groups that have spoken out against Gensler’s proposal. Last Tuesday the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, along with 12 other industry associations, submitted comments to the US Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees urging an implementation delay.

“Failure to extend the existing Exemptive Order, or rushed efforts to finalise more permanent cross-border guidance before July 12, would have avoidable consequences for US competitiveness and business certainty, and could undermine sound and coordinated regulation that better protects our financial markets and the job creators they serve,” wrote the associations.