FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global regulators mull swaps rules reprieve
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 11:26 AM / in 3 years

Global regulators mull swaps rules reprieve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Derivatives watchdogs expect to agree a new timeline for the introduction of new capital requirements for swaps transactions after strong resistance from the international banking industry, Europe’s top securities regulator said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Asia Financial Forum in Hong Kong on Monday, Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority, told Reuters that international regulators hope to reach an agreement on a new timeline for introducing margin requirements for privately-traded derivatives in the coming weeks.

An extension to the agreed December 2015 deadline would mark a reprieve for global banks, which have said there is not enough time to do all the work necessary to implement the post-crisis rules that may to add $800 billion to the global financial industry’s cost of doing business.

Reporting by Michelle Price, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.