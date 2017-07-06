LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - The first derivatives central
counterparty clearinghouse in Lebanon is under development,
paving the way for exchange-traded futures and options and
over-the-counter swap products that could play a vital role in
the country's wider capital markets development.
Midclear, which offers custody and clearing for financial
instruments in Lebanon and the Middle East, has partnered with
exchange technology provider, GMEX Group.
The London-based technology provider, which last year worked
with the Hanoi Stock Exchange to build a new derivatives
exchange and clearinghouse, will provide its AvenirClear CCP
technology for the latest venture. The technology will provide
Midclear with real-time risk management and a clearing and
settlement platform that is fully compliant with CPMI-IOSCO
principles for market infrastructures.
"The derivatives CCP will be a key piece in the future
landscape of Lebanese capital markets and it will need to meet
all international standards,” said Fouad El Khoury, CEO of
Midclear.
According to Hirander Misra, chairman & CEO of GMEX Group,
the new CCP will play a central role in building a domestic
derivatives market. Lebanese investors currently trade futures
and options very actively in foreign markets, but without
membership of international clearinghouses they rely on
third-party correspondent clearing banks to gain access.
"If attractive products can be launched with central
clearing offered locally, it will encourage those banks to trade
those products locally and should also encourage international
banks to come in to the domestic market, given the reduction in
counterparty risk," said Misra.
The clearinghouse is expected to cover a range of
derivatives asset classes including FX futures, equity index
futures and options, and commodity futures, including precious
metals. Without an established on-exchange derivatives market
and no clear roadmap of products, however, the central bank
required a flexible approach to development.
"The key benefit was that we set this up with a robust risk
model that's asset-class agnostic so the central bank can quite
readily pick and chose what products can be included in the
project without delays or deviation," said Misra.
The project represents an important milestone in Lebanon's
strategic capital markets plan, which saw the creation of the
country's Capital Market Authority in 2011, led by the Central
Bank of Lebanon. Other efforts to build the country's capital
markets include the development of more liquid corporate and
government debt markets. With US$11bn of gold reserves, the
country is also considering initiatives to digitalise gold
investment.
Alongside its capital markets plan, the central bank is also
positioning the country as a fintech hub for Africa and Asia. A
fintech ecosystem has already begun to emerge after local banks
were encouraged to allocate up to 3% of available funds to
start-ups, with the central bank offering guarantees on those
equity investments.
With a nine-month build time, the new CCP is expected to be
up and running in 2018. “Our ability to deliver robust solutions
within tight timeframes is key for market infrastructure
decision makers," said Misra.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)