LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - NEX Group has launched its new swap
execution facility, NEX SEF, offering Dodd-Frank compliant
trading in non-deliverable FX forwards traded over the firm's
EBS platform.
The SEF, which received approval from the US Commodity
Futures Trading Commission in April and is also registered with
the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, began operations on July
3.
Initial launch included seven emerging market NDF currencies
that are currently traded over EBS - the electronic platform
that was retained by NEX following the group’s £1.28bn sale of
ICAP’s voice and hybrid broking operations to Tullett.
Expansion plans are already in the works with an initial
focus on expanding the range of currencies to the LatAm region.
A longer-term ambition to add interest rate swaps could help to
optimise trading process for clients using many of the risk
management businesses that sit in the NEX Optimisation Unit.
In addition to offering execution for clients in the US and
across the European Economic Area, NEX SEF is also approved for
clients in Ontario after receiving an exemption from the
requirement to be recognised as an exchange from the Ontario
Securities Commission.
The SEF will operate as a Multi-Lateral Trading Facility in
accordance with MiFID and will comply with MiFID II from January
3.
Launch of the new platform takes the total number of
CFTC-authorised SEFs to 24 and puts NEX in competition with ICAP
US, which was included in the sale to Tullett last December.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)